Daniel Cormier Protege Deron Winn Gets Opponent For UFC Boston

Middleweight Deron Winn is set to return to the Octagon soon as he takes on Darren Stewart at UFC Boston.

The fight has been booked but at the time of writing, is yet to be made official by the UFC. The news was first reported by The Body Lock and later confirmed by MMA Junkie.

Winn — protege of UFC heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier — is a highly-regarded prospect who made his promotional debut at UFC Greenville earlier this summer. The American Kickboxing Academy product defeated Eric Spicely via unanimous decision to keep his undefeated record intact at 6-0.

He will now face a fellow rising star in Stewart, who is coming off a decision win over Bevon Lewis at UFC 238. “The Dentist” has won three of his last four fights, and notably holds a win over Spicely as well, though, he won via second-round TKO.

UFC Boston takes place October 18 at TD Garden. It will be headlined by a light heavyweight contest between Chris Weidman and Dominick Reyes. Here’s how the card is shaping up so far: