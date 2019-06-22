Spread the word!













UFC Greenville preliminary card results are underway as the Las Vegas-based promotion holds this latest event for fight fans around the world to watch the show.

It’s once again fight day here at LowKickMMA, and the talent on display tonight (Saturday, June 22, 2019) will come from in the form of UFC Greenville. Headlining the card are Renato Moicano and Chan Sung Jung, but there’s a whole bunch of great fights also taking place on the preliminary section of the card.

UFC Greenville Preliminary Card Results

Kevin Aguilar vs. Dan Ige in a featherweight bout closes the preliminary card on ESPN+

Syuri Kondo vs. Ashley Yoder is next in a women’s strawweight bout.

Luis Pena vs. Matt Wiman is next in a lightweight bout.

Allen Crowder vs. Jair Rozenstruik is next in a heavyweight bout.

Ariane Lipski vs. Molly McCann is next in a women’s flyweight bout.

Eric Spicely vs. Deron Winn is next in a middleweight bout.

Opening the prelims is Anderson dos Santos vs. Andre Ewell in a bantamweight bout.

