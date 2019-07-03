Daniel Cormier Offers Thiago Santos Advice On How To Beat Jon Jones

Spread the word!













Daniel Cormier knows Jon Jones’ capabilities inside the Octagon as well as anybody after having shared the cage with “Bones” twice now.

However, the bitter rivals are currently on different paths in their mixed martial arts (MMA) careers. Jones is preparing to defend his light heavyweight title this weekend (Sat. July 6, 2019) in the main event of the UFC 239 pay-per-view (PPV). He’ll take on Thiago Santos to headline International Fight Week.

As for Cormier, he’ll defend his UFC heavyweight title against Stipe Miocic in the main event of UFC 241 in August. Speaking to MMA Junkie recently, “DC” was asked for his thoughts on the matchup between Jones and Santos.

The heavyweight champ offered some advice to the Brazilian powerhouse before he steps into the Octagon with, arguably, the greatest of all time (via MMA News):

“I think Santos needs to go in there and fight his fight,” Cormier said. “Don’t think about what he has to do different than everybody else, what he needs to do to be better. Just fight your fight.

“Don’t worry about all that other stuff. All that other stuff is just white noise. Worry about Thiago Santos and give yourself a chance. It’s a tall order for him. It’s gonna be a tough fight for him.”

Cormier also mentioned the size factor between the pair, and how he believes Santos will quickly realize the difficulty of dealing with Jones’ length inside the Octagon:

“I saw them standing face to face the other day, and I thought Santos was a little bigger,” Cormier said. “And he’s not as tall as I thought he was. And I think he’ll realize early how difficult it is to deal with Jones’s length.”

What do you think about Cormier offering Santos advice on how to beat Jon Jones?