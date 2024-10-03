Daniel Cormier lashes out at Joaquin Buckley over H*e comments: ‘You don’t get Daniel the TV dude no more. You get Daniel the dude from Lafayette’

Daniel Cormier has hit at out incoming UFC 307 feature, Joaquin Buckley ahead of his fight with Stephen Thompson this weekend, with the Lafayette native taking umbrage with the St. Louis native’s comments regarding Conor McGregor’s mother.

Buckley, the current number eleven ranked welterweight contender, returns this weekend at UFC 307 in Salt Lake City, taking on former two-time title challenger, striking veteran, Thompson.

Most recently extending his winning run to four straight fights earlier this year on home soil in his native Missouri, Buckley turned in a hard-fought decision win over Nursulton Ruziboev, adding to prior victories over Vicente Luque, Alex Morono, and Andre Fialho.

Joaquin Buckley receives dressing down from Daniel Cormier ahead of UFC 307

However, criticized for his call out of McGregor earlier this year in St. Louis — Buckley claimed the Dubliner’s mother, Margaret had “raised a h*e” — leading to an outburst from UFC Hall of Fame inductee, Cormier during a sit-down interview this week in Utah.

“From the very start, it was just off that post, off of just what you said — it’s okay that you said it was the worst call out of all-time, that’s cool, I don’t care about that,” Joaquin Buckley told Daniel Cormier. “You said that I called Conor McGregor’s mother a bad name and I didn’t do that. I can tell you what I said. I said, ‘Conor McGregor is a McH*e so it’s safe to say that his momma raised a h*e.’

Today I sit down with Joaquin Buckley as you know he and I had some issues about a call out few months ago. Today we sat down and discussed that and so much more. We also talked his fight this weekend vs Wonderboy! But as men we needed to talk and I believe we did that. Make… pic.twitter.com/pb85Xsv5vY — Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) October 2, 2024

“That’s the problem, though,” Daniel Cormier explained to Joaquin Buckley. “You can’t be saying ‘Momma raised a h*e,’ though. You’re talking about this dude’s mom still, that’s disrespectful. That’s the job that she did, Joaquin. You didn’t call her — I get that, but then that turns into you saying that our mommas raised h*es. Come on, man, we can’t do that. We don’t so that. Like, we just don’t do that.”