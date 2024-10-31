Daniel Cormier Responds After Derrick Lewis Calls Him ‘Piece of S**t Sc*mbag’

Daniel Cormier has responded to negative remarks aimed at him recently by former opponent Derrick Lewis.

As we know, Daniel Cormier is one of the best fighters of his generation. We also know that six years ago, he went head to head with Derrick Lewis at UFC 230 with the UFC heavyweight championship on the line.

Daniel Cormier picked up the win, and while that may have been the last victory of his career, he’s still remembered as a true legend in the sport of mixed martial arts.

However, it seems as if most people are big DC fans, that may not be the case for Lewis. Recently, he called Cormier a “piece of s***” and a “sc*mbag”, prompting many to wonder whether or not he was joking – as he so often does.

In a spontaneous interview with Ariel Helwani, Cormier addressed the issue.

Daniel Cormier responds to Derrick Lewis

“I don’t know [if Lewis is joking],” Cormier said. “Because I haven’t seen him in a while but I was pretty hard on him about retiring, because he had lost a couple of fights and I was kinda telling the truth, and he seemed mad at me… But I’m gonna see him this weekend and I’m gonna ask him like, ‘Yo are you mad at me?'”

“…He’s making big money now, constantly,” Cormier replied. “We put him in an area, and he’s staying there, and I’m happy for him. I don’t know what it is though, I really don’t know what it is. I need to see his face, see if he’s laughing, I need to see if he’s joking, I need to see how he’s looking, and how he looks to see if he’s really mad at me.

“But when I see him this weekend I’ll walk right up to him and go, ‘Hey what’s going on?'”

Quotes via Sports Illustrated