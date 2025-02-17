Fight or Flight: Daniel Cormier Questions Francis Ngannou’s Risky Return to the Sweet Science

Daniel Cormier doesn’t like the idea of Francis Ngannou going back to boxing.

Ngannou is officially 0-2 in the sport, but that hasn’t stopped him from emerging as one of boxing’s most polarizing figures in recent years. After taking heavyweight great Tyson Fury to the limit in October 2023, ‘The Predator’ suffered a brutal second-round knockout loss against Anthony Joshua in Saudi Arabia.

Now, after a successful return to MMA under the PFL banner, Ngannou is ready to get back inside the squared circle for another go in the sweet science. No official details have been announced, but a fight with former WBC heavyweight world champion Deontay Wilder has been floated as a potential opponent for Ngannou’s third go in 10-ounce gloves.

Addressing Ngannou’s rumored return to boxing, Cormier expressed concern over how things could go for ‘The Predator’ this time around after seeing how things went awry against Joshua in Saudi Arabia.

“There were people picking Francis to beat Joshua,” Cormier said on his YouTube channel. “I love Francis but not to insult him, Anthony Joshua felt so less of a threat [from Ngannou] that he, who is traditionally one of the most passive boxers in the world for a heavyweight champion, went after Francis. He didn’t feel the threat because of the lack of experience that Francis had in boxing. “Sure, he’s going to make a boatload of money, he always does, but at what point do you go [I don’t know] because if you ask me it would seem like he’s up against it again. Maybe he’s just the biggest, baddest man on the planet that we all believe and he doesn’t care that he’s up against it and he wants to prove everyone wrong like he did the first time when he fought Tyson Fury and he fought him to a very close fight. But we cannot ignore the visuals of what we saw the last time, especially when he came back to MMA and fought so well.”

Daniel Cormier fears for what could happen to ngannou against another KO artist like deontay wilder

The quick-fire knockout loss against Joshua is what ultimately sent Ngannou back to mixed martial arts where he secured an impressive first-round TKO over Renan Ferreira at the PFL’s Battle of the Giants pay-per-view event last year.

Cormier believes that accepting a fight with Wilder would not only put Ngannou in another dangerous spot but it could also halt any momentum he rebuilt in his Smart Cage debut.

“People don’t hurt Francis Ngannou, but when it happened in the [Anthony Joshua] fight, he looked lost,” Cormier said. “That’s what’s concerning to me. Because I know there will be moments in that fight with Deontay Wilder the way that he punches where he’s going to need to find safety.”

No legitimate boxing fans would be caught dead calling Deontay Wilder a technical fighter, but the fact remains that ‘The Bronze Bomber’ has knocked out opponents in 42 of his 43 career wins notching an undeniably impressive 96.7% finish rate.

Any man with that kind of resume is undeniably dangerous.

“I thought the most dangerous fight for Francis was Deontay Wilder because Deontay Wilder, who I was on the Olympic team with, is more free and also less technical,” Cormier said. “That’s the nice way to say Deontay Wilder’s boxing style. He’s less technical. “So the punches may be loopy. He may throw them from odd angles. But he has this unbelievable power that allows you to go to sleep.”

Do you agree with Daniel Cormier’s take on Ngannou’s anticipated boxing comeback, or are you excited to see ‘The Predator’ back inside the squared circle?