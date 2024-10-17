Daniel Cormier unhappy with ‘Loophole’ surrounding UFC return for Donald Cerrone: ‘I’m against the idea’

UFC Hall of Fame inductee, Daniel Cormier has expressed his displeasure with the idea of fellow inductee, Donald Cerrone returning to the Octagon in the future — questioning how he can exploit a loophole of using performance enhancing drugs during his time away from combat sports, and then making a comeback.

Cerrone, a former undisputed lightweight title chaser and inductee into the Modern Wing of the promotion’s Hall of Fame, confirmed plans to make good one a potential return to the Octagon in the future, claiming he wanted to compete at least two more times.

And while the Colorado native remains steadfast on plans to return, UFC CEO, Dana White has voiced his idea against a comeback for the veteran former lightweight and welterweight striker.

“I hate it, I hate it — love him (Donald Cerrone) — hate that,” Dana White said of a potential return for Donald Cerrone. “He retired, for what? What’s left to prove? If you want to make money, let’s figure something else out. I hate it. When guys retire, they retire for a reason. They retire because they know it’s over, they know it is.”

“Not just this sport but any professional sport is hard to walk away from,” White continued. “Not just the money, that’s obviously a very hard part of it, but the feeling of walking out of that tunnel, the feeling of getting in the cage and the place is packed. …If it’s about money, then he can do something else. Because he ain’t going to fight for the rest of his life and he’s always going to need to make money. So, let’s figure that out now instead of three years from now.”

Daniel Cormier against UFC return for Donald Cerrone

And according to Cormier’s point of view to boot, Donald Cerrone should not exactly be allowed to exploit a “loophole” and fight in the Octagon again in the future, particularly since he has been so open regarding his steroid and other performance enhancing drug use.

“It’s not wrong, it’s not illegal,” Cormier said on his YouTube channel. “But is it right? Because you truly have been enhanced to get to where you are and how you feel, and feel good enough to come back and fight in the elite organization of the UFC. To me, it doesn’t feel right — remember also, ‘Cowboy’ lost six fights. He had one no contest in seven fights, and the last time he fought Jim Miller and got submitted.

“Imagine if he comes back and he looks like a world beater,” Cormier explained. “I’m against it. I’m honestly against the idea that you could find a loophole, go in and use that loophole, feel better while using that loophole, come back, and fight because you can pass a clean test.”