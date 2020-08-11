Justin Gaethje will be the toughest test of Khabib Nurmagomedov’s career according to Daniel Cormier.

Nurmagomedov takes on Gaethje in a lightweight title unification bout in the main event of UFC 254 which takes place October 24.

Gaethje is on a four-fight winning streak and is coming off the biggest win of his career when he TKO’d Tony Ferguson at UFC 249 back in May. Given his wrestling credentials and brawling style, many observers also feel he has what it takes to defeat Nurmagomedov.

Cormier: Nurmagomedov Will Use Father’s Death As Motivation

That said, Cormier still believes “The Eagle” has what it takes to get the win and use the recent death of his father as motivation.

“I think he’s going to fight his toughest opponent,” Cormier told Yahoo Sports. “I think the vast majority of the world feels that this is the toughest guy for him at 155 [pounds]. I think he’ll be OK. His ability to train and prepare for this and continue to work toward the goal that him and his father had together will allow him to maybe come to terms with everything that’s happening around him.

“Sometimes you need distractions and you need motivations in different forms. I think Khabib will use [his father’s death] as motivation. He’s a professional. He’s a pro’s pro and he’s going to prepare himself to the best of his ability.”

Nurmagomedov will remain in Russia for this upcoming training camp and will have head coach Javier Mendez joining him there after UFC 252.

Cormier feels those factors will help Nurmagomedov mentally.

“The team will prepare him to the best of his ability, but he’ll also be around his family who loves him, and now he’ll see Javier from here, another familiar face who will help him to get through a difficult time as he prepares to defend his title again,” Cormier added.

