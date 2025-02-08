Daniel Cormier excludes Jon Jones from GOAT debate amid failed drug tests: ‘You did dirty sh*t’

Former two-weight UFC champion, Daniel Cormier has rekindled his rivalry with fellow ex-two-weight titleholder, Jon Jones – excluding him from the debate as to who is the greatest fighter of all-time — pointing at the Rochester native’s numerous instances of producing failed drug tests.

Cormier, a former undisputed light heavyweight champion and heavyweight gold holder, is set to call the action tonight at UFC 312, with a pair of championship clashes closing out the card in Sydney.

Co-headlining the event, undisputed strawweight queen, Zhang Weili returns in a title defense against the unbeaten number one ranked challenger, Tatiana Suarez.

And in the night’s main event, undisputed middleweight kingpin, Dricus du Plessis defends his belt in a title rematch with the returning former undisputed gold holder, Sean Strickland.

Daniel Cormier rules Jon Jones from GOAT debate

Appearing at a UFC 312 question and answer session this week, Daniel Cormier claimed current heavyweight champion, Jones couldn’t realistically find himself in the debate as to who is the greatest fighter of all-time — citing his numerous return of failed drug tests.

“You can’t really deny his (Jon Jones) greatness,” Daniel Cormier told assembled media and fans. “Look at what he has done. The guy has really fought through three generations of fighter. . . . So yeah, of course he’s one of the greatest fighters of all time. But when you do dirty sh*t, you don’t get to be called the greatest of all time.”

Slated to feature at UFC 182, Jones was pulled from the card after testing positive for benzoylecgonine, considered the primary metobilite in cocaine and ahead of a UFC 200 headliner against Cormier, Jones tested positive for clomiphene, and letrozole, and was subsequently pulled from the card.

Returning at UFC 214 in a rematch fight with Cormier — which he unified the light heavyweight crowns with a high-kick knockout win, Jones’ victory was subsequently overturned to an official ‘No Contest‘ post-fight after the latter tested positive for the banned substance, Turinabol.