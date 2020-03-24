Daniel Cormier Expects ‘Massive Fight Cards’ Following Pandemic

Spread the word!













Former heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier is expecting super fight after super fight when the UFC resumes its schedule.

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, the UFC had to pause its events much like every other sports league in the world — though the Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Tony Ferguson fight still looks like it’s happening next month.

That means many fighters are in limbo when it comes to their next fight, including Cormier. “DC” was expected to challenge Stipe Miocic for the heavyweight title in a trilogy fight which was pegged for the summer. But now, there is uncertainty surrounding it.

Whenever things do eventually simmer down, however, Cormier believes the UFC will have no choice but to put out stacked cards to make up for their loss of revenue. And he is particularly looking forward to it:

“There’s nothing right now. We’re essentially in a holding pattern,” Cormier said on Michael Bisping’s podcast recently (via Sherdog). “The UFC is on pause. Not even the UFC, the whole world is on pause right now. All sports, everything that entertains. So it’s just a wait and see.

“But you know what you can look forward to as an athlete is knowing that when the UFC returns, you’re going to be a part of some massive fight cards. Because all these fights have to happen, and as long as the UFC is on pause, the UFC is not making any money. So when the UFC comes back, they have to make all that money that’s supposed to be made over the course of the year, so they’re going to put on massive fight cards every single week until the end of the year and I cannot wait to be a part of it.

“Super fight after super fight after super fight, super fight card after super fight card, super card, super card. It’s gonna be like the UFC back in the day when there was one every couple of months and you got massive cards every time.”

That would certainly make up for a couple of months without mixed martial arts action.

