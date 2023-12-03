UFC Hall of Famer Daniel Cormier Encouraged to ‘Step In’ and win the heavyweight title once again

Could we see UFC Hall of Famer Daniel Cormier make a comeback and once again claim the heavyweight world title?

According to famed MMA coach Firas Zahabi, that’s exactly what ‘DC’ should do if Alex Pereira makes good on his aspirations to become a three-division champ. Last month, ‘Poatan’ joined an elite list by becoming the latest fighter to claim two titles in as many divisions, capturing the light heavyweight crown with a second-round knockout of Jiri Prochazka at UFC 295.

Already capturing the middleweight title in 2022, Pereira likes the idea of moving to heavyweight in an attempt to add another hunk of gold to his collection.

However, Zahabi isn’t very confident in Pereira’s chances at heavyweight, particularly against the division’s undisputed champion, Jon Jones. But should the ‘Brazilian Boogeyman’ claim a third belt someday, the Tristar Gym owner believes it’s a perfect opportunity for Cormier to come back and take the title.

“If Jon Jones was in the picture, it would be a quick one-rounder — one-and-a-half rounds max, two rounds, at best, on Pereira’s best day,” Zahabi said on YouTube. “If Pereira wins the fight, Cormier’s got to step in, win the title, retire again. That’s what I would do.”

Interestingly, Zahabi continuously referred to Alex Pereira as the “interim champion.” It may have been a simple oversight, but it could have also been an attempt to throw some shade at ‘Poatan,’ suggesting that Jon Jones is still the rightful owner of the 205-pound crown. After all, ‘Bones’ never technically lost it.

“Alex Pereira is the interim champion. That’s an official championship — he is the champion of the world,” Zahabi said. “If Jon Jones is still active and competing, in my mind, he is the champ” (h/t MMA News).

Could you see Daniel Cormier stepping back inside the Octagon someday, or is the former champ-champ better off staying behind the microphone?