Donald Cerrone growing impatient on offer for UFC return fight: ‘I’m wondering when they’re going to call’

Former UFC lightweight championship challenger, Donald Cerrone appears to be growing impatient on a long-mooted return to the Octagon, claiming he is just waiting on a call from promotional brass to kickstart his comeback.

Cerrone, a one-time title challenger at 155lbs during his run with the promotion, has been sidelined since his retirement against Jim Miller back in 2022, suffering a guillotine choke to his fellow veteran in the pair’s rematch at UFC 276.

And in the time since, the 42-year-old Colorado native has weighed up a potential return to competition — as early as this summer, however, that timeframe seems to be running out for the veteran striking ace.

“I want 50 fights to the UFC,” Donald Cerrone said. “So I just re-entered the testing pool so I have to be in six months. Probably June and July will make a comeback. Coming back for two more, just two more. I want 50 fights in the UFC.

“So I promise the wife, no matter what happens, no matter the outcome, two more [fights] and that’s it,” Cerrone explained. “We’re very excited to see who the contender will be for this next fight. Yeah, I think it’s gonna be, I think it’ll be 185, I think is what I’m coming back at. So we’ll see how my weight maintains when I start picking up training.”

But on social media this afternoon, Cerrone admitted he was growing impatient on a return to action — claiming he is just waiting on contact from the promotion in order to get his return to the UFC in gear.

Donald Cerrone opens up on UFC comeback

“Me? Just looking over at the phone, wondering when UFC is going to call?” Donald Cerrone posted on his official Instagram account.

Without a win since 2019, Cerrone would on that occasion land a unanimous decision win over the retired, Al Iaquinta as part of an impressive three-fight winning spree in the main event of UFC Ottawa.