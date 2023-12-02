Alex Pereira backed to headline UFC 300 in trilogy title fight with foe Israel Adesanya: ‘He seems to want it’

Undisputed light heavyweight champion, Alex Pereira has been tipped to headline UFC 300 next year in a trilogy rubber match title fight against Israel Adesanya by former welterweight star, Ben Askren, who doubts ex-two-weight champion, Conor McGregor will take main event honors.

Pereira, a former undisputed middleweight champion and newly-minted light heavyweight gold holder, headlined UFC 295 at the beginning of last month, landing a stunning second round TKO win over Jiri Prochazka, stopping the former champion to land the division’s vacant crown.



And in the immediate aftermath of his title victory at Madison Square Garden, Sao Paulo native, Alex Pereira offered two-time Octagon foe, Adesanya a trilogy rubber match at the light heavyweight limit.

Himself sideliend since he headlined UFC 293 back in September, Adesanya suffered a surprising unanimous decision loss to common-foe, Sean Strickland in one of the biggest upsets in promotional history.

Alex Pereira tipped to headline UFC 300 next April

Claiming he would be sidelined until 2027 at the very earliest, City Kickboxing staple, Adesanya has been tipped to potentially headline UFC 300 in April in a quickfire turnaround against Pereira – according to former welterweight contender, Askren.



“I thought maybe he’d go bump up to fight (Alex) Pereira again,” Ben Askren told From the Stands during a recent interview. “Because Pereira seems to want that. So, I think that’s one route you could go: Pereira vs. Adesanya. I think people would be into that. People would be really into the return of Conor McGregor, but I’m not sure it’s actually happening, we’ve been waiting and waiting and waiting. It may happen, it may not, we’ll see.” (H/T MMA News)

Earlier this week, GLORY Kickboxing Hall of Fame star, Pereira further welcomed a first light heavyweight title defense against surging Russian contender, Magomed Ankalaev, claiming he has a “strategy” in place to beat the former title challenger.

Would you like to see Alex Pereira headline UFC 300 against Israel Adesanya?