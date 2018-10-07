Daniel Cormier Doesn’t Believe Conor McGregor Deserved UFC 229 Attack

Daniel Cormier doesn’t believe that former UFC lightweight and featherweight champion Conor McGregor deserved to be attacked following the UFC 229.

However, that doesn’t mean that the blame is all on the shoulders of Khabib Nurmagomedov, who made his first successful title defense as UFC lightweight champion. He did just that in the main event of Saturday’s UFC 229 pay-per-view event at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

It Was Personal

The UFC light heavyweight and heavyweight champion went on record by tweeting after this event that Nurmagomedov’s win over McGregor was “really personal” for the Russian champ. Thus, he had a lot of emotions heading into this fight.

Backstory

It should be noted that Cormier is a Nurmagomedov teammate at American Kickboxing Academy and needs to be taken into consideration when reading and understanding the words of DC. According to Cormier, he thinks that several factors played a part in the highly-anticipated lightweight title fight. Thus, the reason why Khabib was so upset after the fight and why things were so heated even afterward.

The Brawl

In case anyone missed it, Nurmagomedov jumped over the cage and attacked McGregor teammate Dillon Danis. This allowed two teammates of Khabib’s getting into the cage where they punched McGregor. This is when all chaos ensued.

Daniel Cormier Doesn’t Believe

“Two wrongs don’t make it right,” Cormier wrote. “Conor didn’t deserve that. No one did. But some things aren’t for fight promotion. Religion, family, country. Throwing stuff in Brooklyn. For Khabib it wasn’t fight promotion, it was really personal. Diff culture man. Sucks.”

Cormier is slated to make his first title defense as UFC heavyweight champion against former champ Brock Lesnar in January of 2019. Although DC has gone on record in the past by stating that he plans to retire in March of next year, he has expressed interest in defending the light heavyweight title again. In fact, now that his arch-rival Jon Jones has been cleared to fight, DC wants to fight Jones for the third time. Time will tell if that fight is booked.