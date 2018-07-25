Daniel Cormier & Corey Anderson Tease Title Fight

Daniel Cormier and Corey Anderson have fight fans talking after a recent exchange on social media.

Cormier was able to score a KO win over Stipe Miocic to win the UFC heavyweight title in the main event of the UFC 226 pay-per-view event at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, which marks history as Cormier is now a two-division champion, but now his next fight is up in the air and there’s a good reason for it.

If you recall, following the fight, DC brought in former UFC heavyweight champion Brock Lesnar, who hasn’t fought in two years, to call him out for his next title defense as the king of the 265-pound division that will likely go down in January of 2019.

Since then, Cormier has gone on record by stating that he is open to defending his light heavyweight title in the meantime and has even listed a potential opponent in Shogun Rua, but that won’t happen as Rua lost to Anthony Smith in the main event of UFC Hamburg (also known as UFC Fight Night 134) that took place on Sunday, July 22, 2018, at Barclaycard Arena in Hamburg, Germany. Cormier has also shot down the idea of fighting Alexander Gustafsson in a rematch.

This leads us to Anderson, who is coming off a big win over former title contender Glover Teixeira at UFC Hamburg, respectfully requesting for a fight against DC.

“Yo @dc_mma , They said a win over me and Glover would earn a title shot..I beat em, media said you wanted Shogun and he lost, you told Gus off, and you already fought Volkan.. I’ll never “call you out” out of respect. But I’m 100% down to fight you. #UFC @ufc #letsdoit.” “Ok , sure just find out when and where. I’ll be there. I always am!”

With Cormier planning to retire in March of next year, there’s a good chance that he could defend his light heavyweight title then fight Lesnar in January and call it a career but either way, DC is looking to end his career in a storybook ending.