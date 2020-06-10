Daniel Cormier Confirms He’ll Retire After Stipe Miocic Trilogy Fight

Spread the word!













Former dual weight UFC champion Daniel Cormier has confirmed that his trilogy fight against Stipe Miocic on August 15 will be the last of his career. On Tuesday it was announced Cormier will face off against heavyweight champion Miocic in the UFC 252 main event later this summer. This will be the third fight between the rivals who currently have one win each from two fights.

‘DC’ scored a first-round knockout win when he first fought Stipe Miocic at UFC 226 in July 2018. He defended the title against Derrick Lewis before rematching Moicic in August 2019. The tables turned at UFC 241 and Miocic reclaimed the title in a back-and-forth bout that ended via fourth-round TKO in his favour. Miocic has since taken time out to deal with a serious eye injury and help combat the coronavirus as a fireman but it appears he is now good to go.

If he wins at UFC 251 Cormier has two potential super fights against Francis Ngannou and long-time nemesis Jon Jones waiting for him. The former Olympian though is not interested in fighting on after July 11, no matter how big the fight or offer is. Speaking on the latest episode of ‘DC & Helwani’ Cormier revealed this will definitely be his final ever fight.

“I will not be goaded into fighting again after this. I’m going to ride off into the sunset,” Cormier said. “I’m going to ride my old buggy like the Beverly Hillbillies into the sunset, popping and just going crazy down the road. I’m going to be ready to go. I love the game but I’m really loving the commentary. I’m really loving what life looks like after fighting but I have unfinished business before I can do that.”

