Daniel Cormier Comments On Possible Retirement After Stipe Miocic TKO Loss

Daniel Cormier has suffered the second official defeat of his mixed martial arts (MMA) career.

“DC” headlined last night’s (Sat. August 17, 2019) UFC 241 pay-per-view (PPV) from the Honda Center in Anaheim, California. He was to defend his heavyweight title against Stipe Miocic, who he took the title off of last summer. However, Miocic was able to put together a beautiful striking performance in the fourth round, finishing “DC” via TKO.

Now, Miocic is only the second-ever man to have bested Cormier in MMA competition. The other, of course, being Jon Jones. Speaking at the UFC 241 post-fight press conference, Cormier addressed the possibility of retiring now that he has suffered yet another defeat.

The now-former heavyweight champion doesn’t want to make such a hasty decision fueled by emotion just yet and would like to take some time before making an official announcement.

“You know, a lot of times we base decisions on emotion,” Cormier said. “I don’t want to be that guy, you know? I’m going to go back and talk to Salina [wife], and talk to my coaches, and we’ll figure out what’s next.”

Should Cormier decide to walk away, he’d do so as one of the greatest of all time. Not only is he one of the most skilled fighters ever, but he is certainly one of the most accomplished. “DC” is a former UFC champion in two different weight classes, has defeated some of the biggest names the sport has ever seen, and put on some classic bouts.

It will certainly be interesting to see what Cormier decides is next for himself.

