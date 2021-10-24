UFC president Dana White won’t let Paulo Costa fight at middleweight going forward, after the drama of UFC Vegas 41 fight week with Marvin Vettori.

Costa vs. Vettori took place at a catchweight of 205 pounds after Costa came in heavier than normal in the middle of the fight week. After a bit of back-and-forth negotiating, Vettori agreed to take the catchweight bout, and ultimately the two of them put on an instant classic for the fans.

White was pleased with the fight itself but described the “nightmare” that Costa put the UFC brass through this week.

During his UFC Vegas 41 post-fight press conference, White made his intentions for Costa very clear.

“You don’t get to pick what weight you get to fight when this happens,” White said. “He’ll have to fight at 205 [pounds].”

“But, on the flip side, give him credit. He fought his a** off tonight and came in ready and in shape.”

Costa has fought at middleweight for the entirety of his career to this point and hasn’t fought at light heavyweight even dating back to his time on The Ultimate Fighter: Brazil. He’ll have to put on an extra 20 pounds for his fights going forward, assuming he still wants to fight in the UFC.

Costa alluded to a lot of things happening behind the scenes that led to his antics this week but remained rather coy about it in the days leading up to the bout. Many have assumed that Costa suffered through a medical ordeal which led to him not being able to make 185 pounds.

Costa could potentially be a force at light heavyweight, while Vettori moves one step closer to possibly getting another shot at middleweight champion Israel Adesanya down the line.

