Dana White will not be cutting Donald Cerrone who is currently winless in his last six fights.

‘Cowboy’ was supposed to fight Diego Sanchez at UFC Vegas 26 this past weekend. Unfortunately, ‘The Nightmare’ was pulled from that fight and cut by the promotion due to uncertainty surrounding his current health status.

Alex Morono stepped up on short notice to secure the biggest win of his career against Cerrone. The 30-year-old unleashed a barrage of unanswered strikes on ‘Cowboy’, forcing the referee to wave off the fight in round one.

Post-fight, Cerrone insisted he wants to continue fighting despite failing to win once again.

“I don’t know what to answer to you on, ‘Is it that time?’ I don’t know. I don’t feel like it,” Cerrone said. “But how I feel and how I perform are two different things. It sucks. Who knows? I want to go back to ’55. No excuses. That kid came in and was ready.”

“I’ll never go out like this,” Cerrone added. “There’s no way I’ll end like this. I couldn’t let my legacy end like this.”

On Monday, the UFC president told TSN’s Aaron Bronsteter that he’s willing to give Cerrone another chance inside the Octagon.

“‘Cowboy’ again steps up, Diego (Sanchez) falls out of the fight, he steps up and takes a last-minute replacement, co-main event. What he wants to do – he accepted the Diego fight because they both said they would fight at 170,” White said. “He wants to move down to ’55 and get another fight, and I’m going to let him do that.”

White also confirmed the Cerrone’s UFC career is on the line in his next fight.

“Yes (it will be the last one if he doesn’t win),” White said. “Yes.” (Transcribed by MMA Junkie)

Do you think Dana White is right to give Donald Cerrone another fight?