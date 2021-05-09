On short notice, Alex Morono has scored the most high-profile victory of his UFC stint so far, finishing former lightweight title challenger, Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone with a first round barrage before the klaxon.

Meeting the veteran Albuquerque-based striker on short notice as he replaced the released, Diego Sanchez — Morono started in a timely fashion, sprinting across the Octagon, almost reminiscent of former two-weight champion, Conor McGregor‘s early approach against Cerrone.

Tying up in the clinch for the opening minute, Morono eventually broke away and began winging shots in the pocket against Cerrone who attempted to find his mark with a left body kick, which he found on numerous occasions.

Slipping and firing off a swift and perfectly-placed counter overhand right, Morono forced a wobble out of Cerrone, who began to circle away. Forcing the Denver-native to circle back to the fence, Morono, under the tutelage of Sayif Saud at Fortis MMA — reached with a right hand and left hook, eventually closing down Cerrone with a barrage, finishing the future Hall of Famer before the first round concluded.



Below, catch the highlights from Morono’s first round stoppage win over Cerrone.

ON THE BUTTON! 🎯



Alex Morono finishes Donald Cerrone in the first round! 🙌#UFCVegas26 pic.twitter.com/SUoKgIgLwi — UFC on BT Sport (@btsportufc) May 9, 2021