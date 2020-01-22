Dana White Wants To Get On ‘Same Page’ As Justin Gaethje

Spread the word!













UFC president Dana White plans on sitting down with Justin Gaethje and sorting out their differences.

The two have been at odds in recent times over Conor McGregor seemingly getting the next lightweight title shot. Many believe Gaethje — currently on a three-fight winning streak — is deserving of facing the winner of Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Tony Ferguson.

However, White recently implied that Gaethje would be skipped over because he was turning down a number of fights offered to him. And with McGregor winning on his UFC return against Donald Cerrone this past weekend, the Irishman is all but guaranteed to get the next crack.

However, White plans on having a meeting with Gaethje in the near future so that they can get on the same page:

“There’s been all this, ‘What about Justin Gaethje’ stuff. The reality is, me and Justin Gaethje need to sit down and talk face to face and have a meeting,” White said at the UFC 246 post-fight press conference (via MMA Junkie). “So, we’ll probably do that in the next few weeks and sit down with him.

“I like Gaethje. Gaethje’s a great kid, and he’s a super talented guy, and he and I need to get on the same page.”

Gaethje is likely to remain unhappy if he doesn’t get the next title shot. But getting some assurances from White face to face should help his case to be next in line after McGregor.

What do you think of Gaethje’s situation?