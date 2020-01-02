Dana White: Justin Gaethje Was Offered ‘A Lot Of Fights’ He Hasn’t Accepted

Spread the word!













Justin Gaethje is not happy about the way things are playing out at 155 pounds.

Gaethje believes he is the fighter most deserving of a fight with Conor McGregor, however, that honor has been granted to Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone, as the pair headline UFC 246 on pay-per-view (PPV) January 18. But instead of the bout being at lightweight, it will instead take place at 170 pounds. White has also said, if McGregor wins, he’ll be fighting for the lightweight title against Khabib Nurmagomedov.

This upset Gaethje, who spoke out against White recently on social media for his decision. In a recent interview with ESPN’s Brett Okamoto, White responded to Gaethje’s frustrations, saying “The Highlight” has actually been offered “a lot of fights” that he hasn’t accepted. (H/T Bloody Elbow)

“C’mon guys,” White said. “Look what Conor has done over the last however many years. And then he loses to Khabib in a fight that was, when you talk about bad blood, it’s like next level of bad blood. And Gaethje was on his way up, too. We’ve offered Gaethje a lot of fights that Gaethje hasn’t taken either. So Conor is in line next for this fight if he beats Cowboy.”

In regards to the fight between McGregor and Cerrone, White says he’s considering their fight a lightweight bout in which neither fighter is cutting weight.

“It’s a 155-pound fight that they’re not cutting weight for,” White said. “And realistically when Conor said I want to do this fight at 170 and then gave me the reasoning he wanted to do it, I was like, there’s no way Cowboy is going to argue with that. Why cut the weight if they both agreed they don’t want to cut weight?

