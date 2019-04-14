Dana White Wants Max Holloway To Make Featherweight Return

It looks like Max Holloway won’t be staying at lightweight.

Dana White wants the UFC featherweight champion to return to the 145-pound division next after his latest fight inside of the Octagon.

Holloway attempted to make history when he took on Dustin Poirier for the interim UFC lightweight title in the main event of the UFC 236 pay-per-view event. However, Holloway lost the fight by decision. The show went down on Saturday night (April 13, 2019) at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia.

After the event, the UFC President spoke with the media at the post-fight press conference where he gave his take about the fight. This is where he mentioned that he didn’t expect to see the UFC featherweight champ to look as small as he did at lightweight.

Thus, he looks forward to seeing him go back to his natural weight class.

“It’s crazy, what I didn’t expect is he looked small at 155,” White told MMA Junkie, at the UFC 236 post-event news conference. “So I look forward to him going back to 145.”

“We took him straight from the octagon to the hospital,” White said. “I told my guys, ‘I don’t want him doing any interviews. Take him straight to the hospital.’ He’s tough, he’s awesome, but I’d like to see him at 145 pounds again. Poirier looked much bigger than him in my opinion.”

Poirier is now expected to fight UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov for the strap later this year.