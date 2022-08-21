Dana White Wants A Third Fight Between Leon Edwards And Kamaru Usman To Be In England

Dana White wants the third fight between Leon Edwards and Kamaru Usman to take place in England.

Edwards surprised the world by winning the welterweight title, on a last minute head kick UFC 278. ‘Rocky’ set up the strike perfectly, setting up a 1-2 combination with his hands, and following it up with a brutal left head kick.

Leon Edwards did this to Kamaru Usman! Damn! 🤯 #UFC278 pic.twitter.com/LcdPLX4w4o — Chamatkar Sandhu (@SandhuMMA) August 21, 2022

Usman was coming forward the entire fight, putting the pressure on Edwards. Once Edwards finally decided to come forward and get Usman to fight on his back foot, he was able to capitalize. Much like Colby Covington did in the second fight, Edwards pushed forward, putting Usman in a place where he is very uncomfortable when striking. Covington was able to press the pace in their second fight, and steal multiple rounds. This time around, Edwards was able to put his lights out.

Edwards was able to take Usman’s unbeaten record inside the UFC, and also was able to halt Usman’s chances of overtaking Anderson Silva‘s record for most UFC wins in a row. Usman and Edwards have both only lost one tie in the UFC, both being beaten by the other fighter. It is a possibility that Usman had been overlooking Edwards, as he has been hinting at a boxing match between himself and Canelo Alvarez. He was also teasing a move up in weight, to fight for the light heavyweight championship.

Champs f$ck up sometimes… but we bounce back and come with vengeance!! 👊🏿🌍🤴🏿 #NGHTMR — KAMARU USMAN (@USMAN84kg) August 21, 2022

Dana White is ready to set up a third fight between the two and it looks very promising that it will be the headline bout on a card in England.

When asked if the third fight between Edwards and Usman is next, White was quick to answer.

“Yeah, how do you not do it? F**k Wembley, right, I don’t know, yeah, ” White said “ Yeah, I want to do it in England.”

A fight card headlined by the trilogy bout, with fan favorites like Arnold Allen, Paddy Pimblett, and Molly McCann would bring in huge numbers.