UFC CEO Dana White reveals he has hired the UFC matchmaker competition winner after the man, Jon Reeves, left such a good impression.

The UFC put on a competition in which the winner would come to Las Vegas and play matchmaker for a day, among other gifts. The winner, Reeves, was flown out from his home in Detroit, Michigan and would be at the facilities during the day and got to watch Dana White Contender Series during the evening.

“You want to know how f*****g good Joe is? I just hired Joe,” White said. “Joe works for us now. He’s gonna be one of the matchmakers.

“This f*****g kid is awesome. Yeah, I literally just back there. I did all the contracts, and I came back and I said, ‘I got one more. You want to work for the UFC?’ He freaked out! He is a f*****g UFC lunatic. He went toe to toe with the boys today. Bring up a guy on the roster that he doesn’t know. He knows everybody on the roster. And he actually did make a fight today. (H/T Fighters Only Mag)

Dana White’s new hire gets to work

Whether you like White, or agree with some of the things that the UFC have done, this undoubtedly a nice story. Reeves seems like a massive fan who now gets to live his dream and work at the UFC.

White also revealed that Reeves had got straight to work and already booked a fight with former UFC bantamweight champion, Cody Garbrandt.

“He [Joe Reeves] met a bunch of fighters in the PI today,” White said. “And one of them was Cody Garbrandt. And they were talking and I guess Garbrandt said, ‘Listen, if you’re the matchmaker for a day, I want to fight in December.’ So he came in and started pitching us on fights for Cody Garbrandt in December, and he made a fight.”

What other changes should Dana White make?