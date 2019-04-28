Dana White Updates Tony Ferguson’s Fighting Status

The fighting status of former interim UFC lightweight champion Tony Ferguson has been anything but certain lately.

‘El Cucuy’ was last seen defeating Anthony Pettis at last October’s UFC 229. He was reportedly offered another interim title fight with Max Holloway at UFC 236 but turned it down. After that news, stories that Ferguson was dealing with severe mental issues surfaced. His wife filed for and obtained a temporary restraining order against the talented fighter in order to ensure he wasn’t a danger to his family.

Ferguson supposedly underwent a mental evaluation to assess his situation. His wife dropped the restraining order last week, making it seem like a UFC return was coming. He even changed his management. However, speaking at last night’s UFC Ft. Lauderdale post-fight press conference, UFC President Dana White said that wasn’t necessarily true.

White said Ferguson still isn’t ready to fight:

“Yeah, as far as I know, Tony’s still not ready to go. Or I would be trying to book him.”

So the saga of Ferguson’s fighting future rolls on. The UFC isn’t certain when he’ll be back, nor whom he’ll be fighting against. But Ferguson continues to claim he’s all good and ready to go on social media.

This story has been strange from the get-go, and it’s no different now. What’s important is that Ferguson is healthy, safe, and reconciled with his family above all else. A return to fighting should follow once all those things fall into place.

Until they do, it appears the UFC is holding their ground on Ferguson. Stay tuned.