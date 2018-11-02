Dana White Trolls Jon Jones With ‘My Balls Are Hot’

Jon Jones is back and he’s already making a smash. So much so, that it’s time Dana White trolls the oft-troubled Jones.

White got in on the fun at today’s (Fri., November 2, 2018) UFC 232 press conference from New York City. It all started when Jones was asked for his prediction for the Daniel Cormier vs. Derrick Lewis main event at tomorrow’s UFC 230.

Jones offered his support for Lewis as a fan, but that’s when things took a strange turn. The controversial MMA great made things about himself as he’s been known to do:

“I’m a big fan of Derrik Lewis. I gotta say that. He’s hilarious. ‘My balls are hot?’ That’s great, that’s classic. I think, like, I’m a P.R. nightmare, right? If I would have said, ‘my balls were hot,’ it just wouldn’t have gone over the same way. It was like, ‘f*** that guy!’ (White laughs) “But he pulled it off and has become a sensation. I love it. I’m so confused with P.R. and all this s***, it’s just not my thing.”

That’s when White chimed in. He threw in a perfectly-placed zinger that had both the crowd and Jones cracking up:

“I would prefer, ‘my balls are hot’ over some of your P.R. nightmares.”

Indeed he would, as Jones has obviously had an extended list of outside-the-cage troubles with drugs of both the recreational and performance-enhancing variety.

Jones added to his nefarious reputation with a highly-publicized shove of Gustafsson at the end of the UFC 232 press conference. And just like that, the hype for UFC 232 is building.

It will be an absolutely huge fight. That is if Jones can stay clean.