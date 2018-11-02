UFC 232 Press Conference Video

Jon Jones is almost back. The MMA universe will get their first glimpse of “Bones” and his latest comeback attempt at today’s (Fri., November 2, 2018) UFC 232 press conference.

The media event will go down this afternoon to promote Jones’ awaited return against Alexander Gustafsson at December 29’s UFC 232 from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Jones will rematch Gustafsson for the expected-to-be vacant light heavyweight title. The fight is the second chapter after they met in a classic title fight at 2013’s UFC 165.

Also in attendance will be Cris Cyborg and Amanda Nunes. The UFC women’s featherweight and bantamweight champions will meet in a super fight at UFC 232. It’s looking like a packed end of the year for the UFC as a result.

Join LowKick for the UFC 232 press conference streaming live at 5 p.m. EST/2 p.m. PST here: