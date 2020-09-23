UFC president Dana White has teased a boxing announcement in the near future.

White has long spoken of his desire to kickstart Zuffa Boxing over the years but it appeared he eventually gave up on those plans for the time being.

Not anymore as in a recent interview with BT Sport, the UFC head honcho revealed he would be making an announcement in the next few weeks.

“The world of boxing hasn’t been able to do what I’ve been able to do [in MMA] over the last 20 years,” White said (via talkSPORT). “If they can’t do things when the world is normal, you can’t expect them to do things when the world is crazy.

“… Yep, I peaked under the hood a lot there for the last year. Looked at different things and I said, ‘I don’t know man, I don’t know if this is fixable.’ Funny enough, since the pandemic I’ve been looking at other options too. And we’ll probably have something to announce here soon. Yeah [it is in the world of boxing]. When it’s time, I’ll let you know, I’m not ready yet. But [it’ll be] in the next couple of weeks.”

It remains to be seen if White plans on signing professional boxers, having UFC fighters compete in boxing or having cross-code fights such as a potential Conor McGregor vs. Manny Pacquiao matchup.

We’ll just have to wait for the announcement to learn more.

What do you think White plans on doing in the boxing world?