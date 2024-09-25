Dana White to bring UFC model to boxing

Amid praise overnight from former world champion, Mike Tyson, UFC boss, Dana White has claimed he will look to implement a similar model with the organization as he gears up for an expected venture into professional boxing next year following claims earlier this month.

White, who has long been linked with a massive move to professional boxing under the Zuffa Boxing umbrella, claimed overnight that he would come in “guns blazing” when he eventually transitions to the squared circle — expected to take place in the early stages of next year.

Dana White confirms plans for boxing takeover in 2025

“Every time I get on the phone with these guys, I go, ‘Am I out of my f*cking mind?'” Dana White told assembled media following the Contender Series. “It’s just — but I think obviously now in time, or I would’ve done it (in 2017). I was kicking around. I was even talking about Anthony Joshua at one time and stuff like that. I’m glad I pumped the brakes and we waited. Everything is about timing, is not the time? We’re going to find out.”

I have a plan,” Dana White explained. “I’m going to implement that plan and we’ll see how that works. People have been talking about the demise of boxing for 30 years and we’re still here talking about boxing right now. I have always had an idea of how I thought it should be done. I don’t know if that’s possible, but we’re going to find out. I’m coming in guns blazing.”

However, in terms of that “plan” White insists he has when it comes to his venture in the world of boxing, he claims the UFC “model” is something that is a surefire success, and he hints he’ll likely implement a similar one.

“Well, it’s not like that hasn’t been done before (in boxing),” Dana White explained. “There have been dominant promoters before that have had most of the talent locked up. But listen, I think if you asked anybody and even if you asked yourselves, the UFC model works. It works.”