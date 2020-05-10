Dana White Thinks Tony Ferguson Looked ‘Slow’ & ‘Off’ Due To Weight Cuts

Spread the word!













UFC president Dana White says Tony Ferguson wasn’t at his best against Justin Gaethje because he cut to lightweight twice in one month.

Ferguson received widespread praise last month for making the 155lb limit despite the fact his original April 18 fight was scrapped. White though thinks deciding to cut weight twice in such quick succession contributed to the brutal beating he suffered at the hands of Gaethje, who scored a fifth-round TKO victory last night.

“I don’t want to take anything away from Gaethje, because he fought an incredible fight,” White said at the UFC 249 post-fight press conference. “But I thought Tony looked off tonight. I thought he looked slow, and I would have to imagine that cutting weight twice in a month will affect you. So I don’t know if that’s it or what.

“The guy isn’t human. He’s got a chin. Nobody takes Gaethje’s punches like that – nobody I’ve seen since I’ve been watching Gaethje fight. But this kid did.”

While UFC legend Chuck Liddell wasn’t a fan of the stoppage almost everyone else was and White actually thought it could’ve even come a bit earlier, he said.

“Chuck Liddell is blowing me up saying that was a horrible stoppage, and that’s crazy,” White said. “I think the fight could have been stopped a little sooner.

“Tony took a lot of damage tonight. Not only did he take a lot of damage, he took damage from a guy who f*cking hits like a truck, a guy who hits very hard, and usually knocks people unconscious when he hits people. So I actually think the stoppage was great, and I think it could have been stopped sooner.” (Transcribed by MMA Fighting)

Do you agree with Dana White? Did Tony Ferguson look “slow” and “off” against Justin Gaethje at UFC 249?