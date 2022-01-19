UFC President Dana White sat down with Kevin Iole of Yahoo Sports to discuss all things UFC.

One of the main topics of conversation for the pair was Henry Cejudo, following the recent announcement that Max Holloway dropped out of his trilogy bout with Featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski, ‘Triple C’ has been active on social media asking for that fight, something that Dana simply isn’t interested in for multiple reasons.

“First of all, Cejudo isn’t even in the USADA pool, there’s so many things that people don’t understand that it takes for this to happen,” White said. “George St Pierre was still in USADA you know what I mean, He would have to get into USADA again, and then there’s a period of time when he would have to be tested. You couldn’t just take a short notice fight in a different weight division, there’s so much more to it than that.”

Dana White Feels Henry Cejudo Doesn’t Really Want To Fight

Dana White Would go onto to reiterate this point later during the interview reminding viewers that if Cejudo really wanted to step back in and compete he knows what phone calls to make and that calling out division champions on social media isn’t the way to get a fight, especially when you’re retired.

“The thing is with Cejudo is hes retired,” White said. “There’s a way to go about it, if you really want to fight, that’s what you really want to do like you want the Volkanovski fight, you could go online start talking to Volkanovski calling him names and all this stuff, but what you really have to do is pick up the phone and call and say hey what’s the procedure I need to follow to get back into a fight. I want to unretire and when can I get back into the USADA pool how fast and what do I need to do, that’s how you get a fight.”

“If you really want to fight, get down here and make some calls”

“You’re asking me about a retired fighter that isn’t anywhere near coming back to take on Alexander Volkanovski who’s in a different weight class, on a short notice fight. Why are we talking about this? How does this make sense? If you want this fight, get on the phone with the matchmakers and get the ball rolling.”

It appears White has no interest unless Cejudo starts to follow the right steps to get back into the UFC, if hes serious about completing his quest for ‘Quadruple C’ status.

