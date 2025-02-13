Why Dana White’s Silence Speaks Volume: Jon Jones vs. Tom Aspinall is a Done Deal According to UFC Legend

Former flyweight great Demetrious Johnson thinks Dana White’s silence speaks volumes.

Ever since Jon Jones’ third-round knockout of Stipe Miocic in November, fight fans have been clamoring for a title unification clash between the undisputed heavyweight champion and Tom Aspinall, the UFC’s current interim heavyweight king.

Truth be told, fans were calling for that fight long before then, but with Jones’ business with Miocic finally in the books, there’s nothing stopping the UFC from making the champion vs. champion showdown a reality, other than guaranteeing ‘Bones’ a big fat payday for what could very well be the last fight of his UFC career.

But according to ‘Mighty Mouse,’ the UFC may already have Jones vs. Aspinall locked in.

During a recent interview with The MMA Guru, the former UFC and ONE flyweight world titleholder believes that Dana White’s unusual silence regarding the fight is a strong indication that the promotion already has a deal in place and is just taking its time to make the blockbuster announcement.

“Since Dana White hasn’t gone on, and nobody’s really asked about it, right? Usually, after each pay-per-view or each Fight Night, Dana White’s there, and they’re like, ‘Hey, you know, we haven’t seen any movement from Tom. What’s going on?’ Right? But nobody’s asked, so I think you’re onto something. I think it’s a done deal,” Johnson said.

After KOs Over Sergei Pavlovich and Curtis Blaydes, dana white Can no longer deny Tom Aspinall

After suffering a torn pectoral muscle that took him out of his previously scheduled clash with Moicic at UFC 295, the promotion quickly booked an interim heavyweight title fight between Aspinall and Russian knockout artist Sergei Pavlovich in the evening’s co-main event.

It only took Aspinall 69 seconds to send Pavlovich crashing to the canvas, scoring a quick-fire KO and claiming his first UFC gold.

Since then, Aspinall has defended the interim title, earning another stunning 60-second knockout over Curtis Blaydes at UFC 304 in July.