Dana White is not interested in seeing Kamaru Usman box Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez.

On Saturday, ‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ defended his welterweight strap with a hard-fought decision win over Colby Covington in the UFC 268 main event.

A little earlier, Canelo scored an 11th round TKO win over Caleb Plant to become the undisputed champion at super-middleweight, the first fighter from Mexico to ever achieve this feat.

In the build-up to their respective fights, Usman and Canelo had commented on a potential crossover fight with the UFC champion appearing keener than the biggest star in boxing.

At the UFC 268 post-fight press conference, White insisted that a fight between Usman and Canelo would not be happening.

“I watched the Canelo fight tonight,” White said. “He don’t want to fight Canelo, he don’t want to fight Canelo. Come on, man. Let’s stop this sh*t. If Canelo wants to come over here, awesome fight. Those two put on an incredible performance (tonight).” (Transcribed by MMA Junkie)

Kamaru Usman Has Talked Up His Chance Against Canelo

In July, ‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ talked up his chances in a boxing match with the pound-for-pound best, he said.

“I think I can do anything that I put my mind to. I don’t disrespect Canelo. I think Canelo is one of the best, one of the greatest of this generation and I do not disrespect him at all. I respect his skills and I think he’s a phenomenal champion. But I also know whatever I put I mind to, I go out there and I get it. So if it’s in the cards in the future, maybe we’ll dance, we’ll see.”

Ahead of his welterweight title rematch with Colby Covington, Usman explained why he has a desire to box Canelo.

“To be honest with you, I’ll tell you what will really get the people going, Usman said. “When have you ever seen two pound-for-pound fighters in the world in their respective sports go at it? Who’s the pound-for-pound best boxer in the world right now? It’s not about money, it’s about what gets me out of bed, what gets me scared! I want the chance. I want (to fight Canelo)”.

Canelo is of the opinion that Usman is simply chasing a “payday” and has done little to suggest he would be interested in the crossover fight. Now, White has completely shut the idea down so it seems like Usman will need to concentrate on defending his 170lb UFC belt.

Do you agree with Dana White? Does a fight between Kamaru Usman and Canelo make no sense?

