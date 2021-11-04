Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez seems to have no interest in a potential crossover fight with Kamaru Usman.

In July, ‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ talked up his chances in a boxing match with the pound-for-pound best, he said.

“I think I can do anything that I put my mind to. I don’t disrespect Canelo. I think Canelo is one of the best, one of the greatest of this generation and I do not disrespect him at all. I respect his skills and I think he’s a phenomenal champion. But I also know whatever I put I mind to, I go out there and I get it. So if it’s in the cards in the future, maybe we’ll dance, we’ll see.”

Kamaru Usman Recently Doubled Down On His Canelo Callout

Ahead of his welterweight title rematch with Colby Covington, Usman explained why he has a desire to box Canelo.

“To be honest with you, I’ll tell you what will really get the people going, Usman said. When have you ever seen two pound-for-pound fighters in the world in their respective sports go at it? Who’s the pound-for-pound best boxer in the world right now? It’s not about money, it’s about what gets me out of bed, what gets me scared! I want the chance. I want (to fight Canelo)”.

Canelo will attempt to become the first Mexican undisputed boxing champion in history when he takes on Caleb Plant this weekend. The 31-year-old currently holds the WBO, WBC and WBA titles at super-middleweight and will get his chance to claim the IBF belt this Saturday.

Ahead of his career-defining fight with Plant, Canelo was asked about squaring off against the pound-for-pound best fighter in MMA.

“Payday,” Canelo replied to a chorus of laughs from assembled media.

Do you agree with Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez? Is Kamaru Usman simply chasing a payday by calling him out?

