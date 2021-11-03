Kamaru Usman has came out and explained that his callout of boxing champion Canelo Alvarez is “not about the money, it’s what gets me scared””.

Usman is scheduled to rematch Colby Covington for the welterweight title this weekend at UFC 268. Since debuting in the UFC in 2015, Usman has had a perfect 14-0 record. Another title win would all but secure his status as one of the best fighters in the history of the promotion. However, even with being at the top of a stacked division like welterweight, Usman has been eyeing big fights in other combat sports.

Earlier this week Usman called out boxing world champion Canelo Alvarez. Both have huge title fights this weekend that they have to get past. If both survive this weekend, the buzz and talk around this match up will only grow. Alvarez has not yet commented on the Usman callout but, one has to think his ears will perk up after this weekend. ‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ sat down with ESPN this week and explained his thinking behind his surprising callout. (H/T sportskeeda.com)

“To be honest with you, I’ll tell you what will really get the people going, Usman said. When have you ever seen two pound-for-pound fighters in the world in their respective sports go at it? Who’s the pound-for-pound best boxer in the world right now?. It’s not about money, it’s about what gets me out of bed, what gets me scared! I want the chance. I want (to fight Canelo)” .

