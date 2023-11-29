Dana White Shuts Down Talks of Dillon Danis Fighting in the UFC: ‘A total unprofessional clown show’

Don’t expect to see Dillon Danis step inside the Octagon anytime soon.

Earlier this year, Danis proved himself capable of selling a fight, though his tactics were nothing short of questionable. Leading up to his fairly uneventful showdown with Logan Paul at the Misfits Boxing event on October 14, Danis targeted the WWE Superstar and his fiancee, Nina Agdal, on social media, posting NSFW images of the Danish swimsuit model and a host of memes poking fun at their relationship.

The harassment went so far that Agdal ended up suing Dillon Danis for allegedly violating state and federal ‘revenge porn’ laws.

Even that was a bit too much for the UFC CEO.

“I have no beef with the kid at all, I’ve probably said two words to him in my whole life — but every time he’s around, sh*t going down,” White said about Danis on The Full Send podcast. “We can’t have that stuff going on here.”

The biggest issue for White is the frequent physical altercations that Danis finds himself involved in. In attendance for UFC 295 in Madison Square Garden, Danis reportedly engaged in a scuffle with veteran MMA fighter Steven Peterson outside of the building.

“I didn’t know that [Dillon Danis at UFC 295] until after when he was out front fighting with everybody,” White said. “I saw it on Instagram.”

The Tactics Dillon Danis Uses to sell fights are what will ultimately keep him out of the UFC

Though White can’t deny that Danis has proven himself to be an attention-getter in combat sports, the continuous violence and mayhem that surrounds his every appearance is something the UFC simply can’t have, contrary to popular belief.

“A lot of people will see when guys get into it on stage or something starts to happen they’re like, ‘Oh they must love this!’ No, we don’t love it,” White said. “We don’t need that sh*t to sell fights. The athletic commission goes crazy, and people start getting fined and they come after us. “It’s our job to keep that sh*t under control. That’s why where you see these other events with guys and everything breaks out like that, it’s a f*cking total unprofessional clown show” (h/t MMA Fighting).

With Dillon Danis’ Octagon dreams officially dashed, it now appears that the former Bellator standout will fade away into retirement. But fear not. ‘El Jefe’ has plenty of ammunition to keep things spicy on his social media channels.