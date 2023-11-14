Video – Alex Pereira Practices the Brutal Combination that led to his win over Jiri Prochazka at UFC 295

Alex Pereira claimed his second world championship in as many divisions with a slick two-punch combo that sent his opponent, Jiri Prochazka, crashing to the canvas in the second round of their UFC 295 headliner.

Less than a year after scoring a stunning fifth-round knockout of Israel Adesanya to claim the middleweight title, Pereira delivered another highlight-reel-worthy finish inside Madison Square Garden, landing a right hook-left hook combination that knocked Prochazka to the canvas. Moments later, the fight was over, and ‘Poatan’ was awarded the light heavyweight championship.

In a video clip shared by @sinoUFC on X, Pereira can be seen training the exact combo that he used against Prochazka as the former 205-pound champ moved in with only a minute to go in the second stanza.

With the victory, Alex Pereira became the eighth fighter in UFC history to capture titles in two different weight classes. He also etched his name in the history books by becoming the fastest fighter to accomplish the task, having only seven fights inside the Octagon and a 9-2 MMA record overall.

Immediately following the win, Pereira called for a trilogy bout with Israel Adesanya, whom he holds a 3-1 record against dating back to their days under the GLORY Kickboxing banner.

With ‘The Last Stylebender’ on an extended hiatus following his lopsided loss to Sean Strickland at UFC 293, we wouldn’t get too excited for a trilogy bout between the two inside the Octagon. In all likelihood, former champion Jamahal Hill will be the first man to challenge ‘Poatan’ once he fully recovers from an Achilles injury sustained over the summer.