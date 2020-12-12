Dana White has looked to shut down speculation surrounding a potential fight between YouTuber star Jake Paul and former dual weight UFC champion Conor McGregor.

Paul has transitioned to boxing in 2020 and improved his record to 2-0 on the undercard of Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr and scored a highlight-reel knockout win over former NBA player Nate Robinson in the pay-per-view co-main event.

Post-fight Paul called for fights with SBG teammates Dillon Danis and Conor McGregor. He has also previously mentioned squaring off with Jorge Masvidal and Ben Askren, attracting a lot of attention from the MMA community.

The 23-year-old recently revealed fighting McGregor was his ultimate goal and something he will be dedicating his life to.

“I am dedicating my life to beating Conor McGregor, Financially, it already makes sense,” Paul said. “Financially, I’m already one of the biggest prizefighters and there are only a couple more bosses to check off and to beat to conquer,” Paul said.

McGregor is currently booked to face off against Dustin Poirier in an eagerly anticipated rematch at UFC 257. The Irishman has boxed just once professionally – losing via tenth round TKO against Floyd Mayweather in 2017.

In an interview with TMZ Sports the UFC president shut down any talk of a potential fight between Conor McGregor and Jake Paul, he said.

“[Conor McGregor] is one of the greatest fighters on Earth right now. He shouldn’t be fighting kids that have f–king YouTube videos.

White understands there is an appetite to see YouTube celebrities fight but he doesn’t want to be a part of it.

“There’s a market for these kinda fights. It’s just not what I do,” White said.

“There will be a day when Conor McGregor could do these types of fights and make a bunch of money, … but it ain’t happening any time soon.”

Do you think Dana White is right to shut down talk of a Jake Paul vs Conor McGregor matchup?