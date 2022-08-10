Dana White describes search of Donald Trump’s estate as ‘madness’: ‘I’ll call him, I’ll talk to him’

UFC president, Dana White remains coy on the recent search of former United States president, Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate, claiming that while he is unaware of the exact details surrounding the former president, but described the ongoing issue as “madness”.

White, who campaigned and supported Trump at a rally for the former United States president back in February 2020, hosted the former president at a UFC 244 event at Madison Square Garden in New York City – ahead of a symbolic BMF championship fight between both Jorge Masvidal, and Nate Diaz.

Dana White claimed other people should have had their premises raided before Donald Trump

Earlier this week, reports emerged detailing how the FBI (Federal Bureau of Investigation) had conducted a search of Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate – with comparisons drawn of the former nation leader to those of the ‘Watergate’ scandal, while another claimed the search of his estate “would make a third-world dictator blush”.

Sharing his thoughts on the latest scandal surrounding Trump, White spoke with assembled media following Dana White’s Contender Series at the UFC Apex facility last night – claiming that others within the political spectrum should have had their properties searched well before Trump.

“It’s madness, man,” Dana White said. “The whole world is crazy right now. I don’t know what to think, and I don’t know much about it. I haven’t talked to him (Donald Trump), I’ve only seen bits and pieces about it on the news. So I don’t know exactly what’s going on. I’ll probably call him in the next couple days – I didn’t wanna call him, like – I’m sure he’s got better f*cking things to do for me to call and say, ‘Hey, what’s going on over there (Mar-a-Lago)?’ I will talk to him in the next couple days.”

“… I don’t know much about it,” Dana White said. “I can think about – without getting political right now, and with all this f*cking bullsh*t, there’s 10 other people’s houses that should have been raided before his (Donald Trump), that hasn’t happened. So, it’ll be interesting to see how this thing plays out.”