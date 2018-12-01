Dana White Says Lengthy Suspension For Khabib Wouldn’t Be Fair

Dana White says if the NSAC gives UFC lightweight Khabib Nurmagomedov a long suspension then it would be an unfair ruling. It all comes over the UFC 229 brawl involving Khabib and Conor McGregor.

Following the main event fight, the UFC lightweight champion went flying out of the Octagon. He got into a brawl with some of McGregor’s teammates, mainly training partner Dillon Danis. There were many people trying to calm down the situation at the UFC 229 pay-per-view event. There were also some cornermen involved in the brawl.

McGregor and Khabib must face their punishment when they find out actual sanctions from the NSAC. The commission will meet on December 10th where they will decide the fates of the two UFC stars.

What Wouldn’t Be Fair

Following the TUF 28 Finale, the UFC President was asked what the worst-case scenario was for Nurmagomedov in this case. This is where he stated that if Khabib gets more than a year then he thinks it would be unfair.

“I can’t see them giving Khabib over a year,” White said in a post-fight scrum (h/t MMAFighting) following the TUF 28 Finale at the Palms in Las Vegas. … “If it’s over a year, c’mon man. That would not be fair. The whole thing was over in 40 seconds, nobody got touched, nobody got hurt. Nothing happened. I think that the commission has to send a message and I hope it’s not over a year. I don’t think that would be fair.”

White also thinks that Tony Ferguson is the most likely next challenger for Nurmagomedov and his lightweight title. The UFC boss made it clear that he’s not concerned with how the NSAC handles this situation.