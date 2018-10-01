Dana White Says Cormier vs. Jones III Could Be At Heavyweight

Ever since Jon Jones had a reduced USADA suspension announced, the fight game has been buzzing with the possibility of Daniel Cormier vs. Jones III.

Cormier is the UFC heavyweight and light heavyweight champion. The only setbacks in his illustrious MMA career have come at the hands of Jones. The troubled-but-legendary “Bones” outlasted “DC” by decision at UFC 182 and knocked him out with a head kick at UFC 214. Jones then failed a drug test for anabolic steroid Turinabol.

But now Jones can return on October 28. That’s kicked discussion of a trilogy fight with Cormier into overdrive, and for good reason. Cormier is tentatively slated to fight former heavyweight champion Brock Lesnar in early 2019. Cormier vs. Jones III could be the better option.

Of course, Dana White knows it will be huge whenever it happens – if it does. White recently discussed the bout with TMZ and the results were encouraging. He admitted that he wants to see it along with many others. White even said it could happen up at heavyweight, adding a new wrinkle to the rivalry:

“I would like to see it, I think the fans would like to see it. What would be interesting is, we might see it at heavyweight.”

White then went on to say that he would do whatever Cormier wants due to his exemplary record as champion:

I’m gonna do whatever DC wants to do. Daniel Cormier has been an incredible champion for us. He’s an incredible human being. He’s a stud and I’m gonna do everything in my power to keep that man happy.”

It’s not often you hear White publicly speak in such glaring overtones for a fighter. The opposite is quite often true, in fact. But White has a guaranteed cash cow in the form a possibly legendary Cormier vs. Jones III.

You could make the case that it’s a much bigger fight than Cormier vs. Lesnar at this point. Should the UFC go straight to Cormier vs. Jones III at heavyweight?

