Video – Dana White teases impending return of UFC star Conor McGregor in cryptic post: ‘Coming soon’

ByRoss Markey
Amid continued links to a massive June return to the Octagon later this summer, former undisputed lightweight and featherweight champion, Conor McGregor may be line for just that – with UFC CEO, Dana White teasing a return for the Dubliner, with a cryptic post on his social media.

McGregor, a former undisputed lightweight and featherweight titleholder under the banner of the promotion, has been continually linked with a spectacular return to fighting this summer in a grudge match against Michael Chandler, having served alongside the veteran as opposing coaches on The Ultimate Fighter 31 last year.

And calling his shot for a feature on UFC 302 at the end of June during International Fight Week, McGregor offered to fight Chandler over the course of just three rounds rather than five – as he prepares for his first outing in three years.

Dana White teases Conor McGregor

Sidelined since 2021, Conor McGregor has yet to fight since he fractured his left tibia and fibula in a first round doctor’s stoppage TKO loss to common-foe, Dustin Poirier in the pair’s trilogy rubber match at UFC 264.

Conor McGregor warned leg injury will haunt him psychologically in UFC return this summer

And on social media this Friday morning, UFC boss, White appeared to hint at an imminent announcement of a return to the Octagon for ex-champion, Conor McGregor – posting footage of him walking backstage ahead of his 2018 fight with Khabib Nurmagomedov, paired with the caption, ‘Coming Soon’.

Earlier this week to boot, ahead of his own return at UFC 300 next weekend, former lightweight champion, Charles Oliveira and his team noted their collective interest in fighting the above-mentioned, McGregor in the immediate future – should they beat Arman Tsarukyan, and even before a rematch with champion, Islam Makhachev. 

Conor McGregor confirms summer UFC fight against Michael Chandler is set we got confirmation
“It would be great to fight (Conor) McGregor,” Charles Oliveira’s head coach, Diego Lima said. “Professionally speaking, [fighting McGregor[ would be incredible. If we had the opportunity to fight McGregor at welterweight after this fight [with Arman Tsarukyan], we would fight McGregor. But how abou the belt. OK, we’ll fight the belt after that, God willing. But we know that with McGregor, the creature has become bigger than the creator.”

