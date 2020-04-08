Dana White Remains Mum On UFC 249 Location

Spread the word!













Dana White is still not ready to disclose the location of UFC 249.

It was recently reported that the location of the event taking place April 18 would be on tribal land in California. More specifically, it would be taking place at the Tachi Palace Casino Resort near Lemoore, California.

That venue — which notably hosted old WEC cards — is on land belonging to the Tachi-Yokut Tribe, making it not subject to California’s executive order mandating that people stay home.

However, White was not ready to confirm or deny the location as he remains wary about revealing the location with just under two weeks to go for the event.

“It’s just not worth talking about. It’s happening. … We’re going to be live from ESPN,” White told ESPN. “It doesn’t matter where it is. Because first of all, no fans can come, you can’t come to the fight, you can’t buy a ticket. The only place to watch this in the United States is on ESPN and that’s the only thing that matters.

“I know that several news sources are putting out places where they think it is. ESPN is where it is. That’s all you need to know.”

When pressed on the reports that it would take place at the Tachi Palace Casino Resort, White maintained that it would be on ESPN.

UFC 249 is currently set to be headlined by an interim lightweight title fight between Tony Ferguson and Justin Gaethje. The full card can be viewed here.

