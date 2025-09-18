UFC President and figurehead Dana White made his second appearance on Logan Paul’s IMPAULSIVE podcast. This episode served as a follow-up to his 2022 appearance, which has amassed over 4 million views on YouTube. White’s extended interview ran for nearly an hour, during which he discussed everything from Kimbo Slice to Donald Trump, his relationship with Ariel Helwani and Jake Paul, and the future of the UFC. One topic addressed was the media’s criticism of the current lack of UFC superstars. Visibly irritated by the subject, Dana made it clear to Logan Paul exactly how he felt.

Dana White Fires Back at UFC Superstar Criticism, Addresses Rift With Ariel Helwani

“I’d love to hear, who the fuck is the guy that’s saying they have a superstar problem? Tell me what fucking genius in the business. Even these boxing guys that I argued with ten years ago, where the fuck are they all now?”

I think I heard Ariel Helwani say it,” Logan Paul replied.

The group erupted in laughter. IMPAULSIVE co-host Mike Majlak interjected, “Not this again.”

White followed up by asking, “How’s he [Ariel] doing?”

“He’s doing well,” Paul answered. “He’s upset that the relationship is what it is with the UFC.”

“I’m upset about it too. Maybe we should figure this thing out. We should probably all get back together,” said White.

Reporter Ariel Helwani has been on the outs with the UFC since he broke the news of Brock Lesnar’s return at UFC 200, which resulted in him being temporarily banned from all UFC events. Dana White reuniting with the sport’s most renowned reporter would collectively break the MMA internet.

As for the criticism regarding superstar depth, in the thirty-plus years of UFC history, there have always been periods between superstars when the overall depth was lacking. However, with Pay Per View being phased out in January following the UFC’s move to Paramount, does it still benefit the UFC to invest in stars who once drove Pay Per View sales? When Pay Per View revenue is gone, will the need for stars disappear as well?