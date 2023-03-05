Dana White reacts to UFC 285 main event: “I don’t know if there is any other level higher than Jon Jones.”

UFC president Dana White has reacted to Jon Jones’ title-winning performance against Ciryl Gane in the main event of UFC 285.

After three years away from the UFC octagon, Jon Jones looked like he hadn’t missed a beat. ‘Bones’ Jones submitted Gane in the first round, taking no damage outside of an illegal groin shot. In doing so, he captured the formerly vacant heavyweight title, further reinforcing his argument for being the Greatest of all Time.

UFC president Dana White was clearly blown away by Jones’ performance, and had nothing but praise for the new heavyweight champion when speaking in the post-fight press conference. He stated:

“Even if you look at him [Jones] tonight, he’s had three years to put on the weight. A lot of people were saying I don’t know he looks soft, what if this, that, and blah blah blah. Ciryl Gane is a monster. [He’s] in great physical shape and everything else – Jon Jones went in there and just treated him like he was a little kid. So, I think he is the level. I don’t know if there is any other level higher than Jon Jones.” (H/T BJPENN.com)

It now appears that the UFC will target a fight between Jon Jones and consensus heavyweight GOAT, Stipe Miocic. Speaking backstage with Megan Olivi, Miocic hinted that a heavyweight showdown between the two could take place in June.

