Not having always shared the most cordial relationships, assertive pair UFC president Dana White and the promotion’s former light heavyweight best, Tito ‘The Huntington Beach Bad Boy’ Ortiz, have been known to share a differing opinion, to say the least over the last decade or so.



Former 205-pound best, Ortiz had been campaigning, ultimately successfully to earn a seat on his hometown, Huntington Beach, city council recently – drawing a short, but respectful, congratulatory response from rival, White.



Speaking at last night’s post-fight press conference following the Contenders Series, White was asked for his thoughts on Ortiz’s successful bid for election, simply claiming, “Good for him (Tito Ortiz),” White said. “Good for him.“



With Democratic presidential candidate, Joe Biden currently leading the race to become the United States president opposite incumbent leader, Donald Trump, White also gave his thoughts on Biden’s potential win, detailing how he’s not sure if the 77-year-old Pennsylvania native is aware of who he actually is – before jokingly questioning if Biden is aware of who he actually is himself.



“I don’t even think (Joe) Biden knows who I am,” White told. “I don’t think Biden knows who Biden is. I had to do it. I don’t think [he’ll come after us (the UFC)] but who knows? I don’t know.” (H/T MMA Fighting)

Ortiz also recently called UFC colour-commentator, podcaster, and comedian, Joe Rogan a “quitter“ for moving to Texas from California following the recent penning of an exclusive deal to take his hugely-successful podcast, The Joe Rogan Experience to music streaming platform, Spotify – in a deal reportedly in the region of 0 million.



The 45-year-old Californian was involved in an infamous spat with White back in 2007, with the two reportedly agreeing to settle their differences in a boxing match, until Ortiz withdrew from the potential matchup, with the meeting failing to ever come to fruition.