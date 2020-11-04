Former UFC light-heavyweight champion Tito Ortiz has secured the first major victory of his political career.

Ortiz announced in August that he intended to run for city council with the goal of his making hometown of Huntington Beach, California safe once again.

“I’m running for Huntington Beach City Council with determination and hard work I will Make #HuntingtonBeach Safe Again Join me for the fight!! It starts with our city of Huntington Beach, our County of Orange,our state of California!! and our United States of America 🇺🇸 I’m willing to fight for the American Dream!! From one citizen to another please join me in this fight…let’s be a part of the solution. #wethepeople #fightforchange #makehbsafeagain #hbstrong please support me and the betterment of our beloved City!! Donate to www.TitoforHBCC.com #titoforhbcc #vote2020 #yourvotematters #yourvotecounts #titoortiz #rockthevote”

In an interview back in August Ortiz also revealed he had the ultimate dream to become the mayor of Huntingdon Beach.

“My community has gave me so much through my career now it is time to give back to my community and I’m ready for city council,” Ortiz told TMZ Sports. “The idea was to be mayor of Huntington Beach, Ortiz said. “But you’ve got to run through city council first and then you are appointed mayor of Huntington beach. I think I could fill those shoes 100 percent.”

On Tuesday Ortiz successfully made the first step towards his ultimate goal by earning his seat on the Huntington Beach city council.

‘Surf City’ had three seats available with 15 candidates on the ballot. Ortiz secured 22,791 votes (11.8 percent) according to the results from The Los Angeles Times meaning he finished third in the race. He secured a seat along with Natalie Moser and Dan Kalmick.

