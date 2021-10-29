Dana White was in a positive mood when he responded to TikTok creator Emily Zugay’s redesigned logo of the UFC.

Zugay has risen to internet fame for creating terrible re-interpretations of classic logos of companies. She recently revealed a redesign of the UFC’s logo featuring WWE legend and Hollywood star Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, despite Johnson never competing in MMA. Johnson of course did appear at UFC 244 in November 2019, presenting the BMF title to Jorge Masvidal following his doctor stoppage-induced victory over Nate Diaz.

White saw the said logo and decided to have some fun with it. On the UFC’s TikTok account, he humorously responded to Emily’s design attempt, saying:

“Emily, I think you’re spot on with your assessment of our logo. And obviously, you’ve done your homework and you know exactly what you’re talking about. You’re very educated when it comes to Mixed Martial Arts. Great job!”

The UFC temporarily set Emily’s design as the logo of their official TikTok account, showing that Dana does, on occasion, have a humorous side.

White is making a habit of chatting with social media celebrities during the build-up to UFC 267. The UFC boss has been going back and forth with Hasbulla who will be in attendance in Abu Dhabi tomorrow to cheer on his countryman and friend Islam Makhachev.

Do you think Dana White will take some of Emily Zugay’s criticisms on board?