UFC welterweight veteran, Nate Diaz has confirmed that the organization will not release him from his contract, for fear of missing out on booking a trilogy rubber match between him and former two-weight champion, Conor McGregor.

Diaz, a one-time lightweight title challenger back in 2012, most recently featured on the main card of UFC 263 back in June of last year, suffering a unanimous decision loss to Leon Edwards over the course of five rounds.

In the time since, the Stockton fan-favorite has campaigned continually to secure his final contracted fight with the promotion, however, to no avail.

The Californian claimed that he expressed interest in sharing the Octagon with the likes of Vicente Luque, as well as former interim lightweight titleholder, Tony Ferguson since his judging loss to Edwards, however, insists the UFC have put him on ice in the last 13 months despite his willingness to compete again.

Earlier this year, reports emerged how the promotion was interested in booking a bout between Diaz and former interim lightweight titleholder, Dustin Poirier, however, plans were soon shelved as the UFC plans to ensure Diaz re-ups on a new contract with the view to fighting former opponent, McGregor for a third time, while the pair compete under their banner.

Nate Diaz confirms the UFC want him to land a trilogy rubber match with Conor McGregor

However, according to Diaz, who spoke with Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour, he has no interest in sharing the Octagon with McGregor at this time, and confirms the promotion will not release him from his deal or let him compete once more without securing a third fight with the Dubliner.

“They (the UFC) don’t wanna let me go – they don’t wanna let me out of this contract until I fight Conor (McGregor), that’s what’s happening,” Nate Diaz said. “They don’t want me out without finishing that fight up. I’m not fighting Conor McGregor right now.”

“Our timelines aren’t matching up,’ Nate Diaz explained. “You (Conor McGregor) didn’t fight me when you were supposed to fight me. I’m not fighting you right now – I’m supposed to bring you back to life before I go? You bring yourself back to life, and then I’ll be back later. ‘Cause I’ve got sh*t to do, you know what I’m saying? What’s he gonna do, fight somebody who got knocked on their ass or got knocked out? A guy who just got his leg ass broken, all over the place, and got knocked out the fight before.”

Twice sharing the Octagon back in 2016, McGregor suffered his first promotional loss to Diaz in a March headliner via a submission loss, before avenging that defeat in August of that year a UFC 202 – landing a close, majority decision rematch win.